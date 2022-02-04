Fecoam donated a total of 200 kilos of meat to the Piedras Vivas soup kitchen in Cieza, which daily serves some 365 people with low economic resources. The delivery was made this Friday by the president of the cooperative entity, Santiago Martínez Gabaldón, who pointed out that it is an act that Fecoam usually carries out through its network of companies dedicated to the livestock sector.

Martínez wanted to break in this way a spear in favor of the farmers after recent events, both due to the statements of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, who questioned the quality of the meat that Spain exports abroad, and due to the serious events occurred in Lorca, when a group of ranchers stormed the room where the town hall of this town was going to hold a plenary session. «It is a very specific event what happened in Lorca, since neither the ranchers are like that nor their facts either. On the contrary, pretending to be in solidarity with society as shown by actions like this, “said the president of Fecoam.