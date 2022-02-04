Rui Silva once again signed a performance full of brilliance in the quarterfinals of the Cup and has settled as a starter in the Betis goal in the face of a new injury to Claudio Bravo. In an interview with the Portuguese media ZeroZeroleft some brush strokes about his current moment in Heliopolis and went over various current issues: “Betis is a very familiar club, the dressing room is great and that’s why the season has been so good. The working conditions are excellent, I’m delighted”. It especially affects the weight of the Betis fans: “I felt a big difference in relation to what I had in Granada, although the fans there were also very warm. But here it is different. There are always 45,000 people in the stadium and the city lives a lot of football. We really feel your support and when things go well it’s fantastic. Of course, the opposite can happen if the results are not good. The demand is very high at Betis and we feel it.”

Asked about the rivalry with Sevilla, he was clear: “There is a lot of respect. The rivalry exists and there is no way to get out of it. The day of the derby everything starts to vibrate in the morning. The rivalry begins at breakfast and in the food and drink of cafes and restaurants. And so on until game time. This is already instilled in the children, they go with their parents to the soccer game. It’s nice. In Seville, or you are from Betis or Seville.”

Best goalkeeper in LaLiga in December according to CIES: “These are important data. It is gratifying for me. The month of December has gone well for me sportingly, I have played regularly, I have had good performances and I have conceded few goals. It has been an excellent month for Betis, we have won many times and recognition is the fruit of it”.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of February 4, 2022

A future in Portugal?: “Right now I’m happy at Betis. I’m playing for a historic club, we’re having a great season and I have the chance to play again in UEFA competitions. I feel fulfilled here and I still have four more years on my contract. More Going forward, if the possibility of playing in Portugal in one of the three biggest clubs arises, I cannot hide that I would be happy. It is a goal for later”.

His father passed away a few weeks ago.: “He was always with me and always will be. Everything I achieve will always be a way of paying tribute to him. If I am where I am today, I owe a lot to my father. For him and for my mother. Thank you, dad. Thank you, mom. From now on I want to win everything for them. It was one of the hardest days of my life, but I felt it was important to play that match. I’m sure that’s what I wanted.”