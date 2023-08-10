Thursday, August 10, 2023
Feat: Pereira, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, eliminated Independiente del Valle

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Pereira, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, eliminated Independiente del Valle

Pereira

Pereira.

Pereira.

They tied 1-1 away and had won the first leg, 1-0.

