Former director-general was preventively arrested this 4th (9.Aug); is investigated for alleged interference in the 2022 elections

Former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques will testify to the PF (Federal Police) on Thursday afternoon (10.Aug.2023), at 2 pm. He will be heard at the headquarters of the corporation, in Brasília. The former director-general was preventively arrested on the morning of this 4th (August 9), in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of the elections. The prison was held in Florianópolis (SC), but he was transferred to the Federal District.