Sunday, February 18, 2024, 00:26











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It is highly unlikely that the reader of this article has experienced a war. In Spain, the last one, the civil one, ended in 1939. And in Europe, the world one, ended in 1945. Then, except for local episodes such as the disassembly of pieces of the extinct Yugoslavia, the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers