The 77th edition of the BAFTA awards, also called 'the British Oscars', will feature David Tennant, known for his role in 'Doctor Who', as the official host of the ceremony. This Sunday, February 18, the best of cinema will be celebrated. 'Oppenheimer' is one of the favorite films.

Likewise, the prince william, in his role as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, will be the distinguished guest of honor at the BAFTAs. He will attend without the company of his wife Kate, who is recovering after abdominal surgery. In this note we tell you how and where to see it.

When are the BAFTAs 2024?

The 77th edition of the BAFTA Awards will take place this Sunday, February 18, 2024. As is known, the guest of honor at this awards ceremony will be attended by the prince williamwho presides over the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. He will be alone, since his wife Kate is in the process of recovering from abdominal surgery performed the previous month.

What time does the BAFTA 2024 red carpet start?

The ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. with the rollout of the red carpet and can be followed through the YouTube channel of the British Academy of Film and Television.

What time do the BAFTAs 2024 start?

The awards ceremony begins in London at 7:00 p.m. However, the exact time will vary depending on the area you are in. Here we leave you a reference of the hours in each country.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 4:00 p.m.

Where to watch LIVE and DIRECT the BAFTA 2024?

The film awards ceremony can be seen on BBC One, and will also be available to stream on iPlayer and BritBox. If you are in other countries, you can access the portal BAFTA official website so you can find out what other alternative stations can help your. It is important to check local times, as broadcast times may differ.

How to watch the BAFTA 2024 ONLINE?

In Latin America, a television channel broadcast has not yet been confirmed; However, there will be no problems in continuing the complete gala and the red carpet live and directly through the official BAFTA channels on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Complete list of BAFTA 2024 nominees

Best film

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Those who stay'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'.

best british film

'All of Us Strangers'

'How to have sex'

'Napoleon'

'The Old Oak'

'Poor creatures'

'Rye Lane'

'Saltburn'

'Scrapper'

'Wonka'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – 'The Color Purple'

Sandra Hüller – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Carey Mulligan – 'Master'

Vivian Oparah – 'Rye Lane'

Margot Robbie – 'Barbie'

Emma Stone – 'Poor Creatures'.

Best lead actor

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Colman Domingo – 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti – 'Those Who Stay'

Barry Keoghan – 'Saltburn'

Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Teo Yoo – 'Past Lives'.

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks – 'The Color Purple'

Claire Foy – 'All of Us Strangers'

Sandra Hüller – 'The Zone of Interest'

Rosamund Pike – 'Saltburn'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – 'Those Who Stay'.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – 'The Moon Killers'

Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Jacob Elordi – 'Saltburn'

Ryan Gosling – 'Barbie'

Paul Mescal – 'All of Us Strangers'

Dominic Sessa – 'Those who stay'.

best director

Andrew Haigh – 'All of Us Strangers'

Justine Triet – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Alexander Payne – 'Those Who Remain'

Bradley Cooper – 'Master'

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Jonathan Glazer – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Best debut by a British writer, director or producer

Lisa Selby (direction), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (direction, production) and Alex Fry (production) – 'Blue Bag Life'

Christopher Sharp (direction) for 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

Savanah Leaf (screenplay, direction, production), Shirley O'Connor (production) and Medb Riordan (production) for 'Earth Mama'

Molly Manning Walker (screenplay, direction) for 'How to Have Sex'

Ella Glendining (direction) for 'Is There Anybody Out There?'.

Best foreign language film

'20 days in Mariupol'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Past Lives'

'Snow Society'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best documentary

'20 days in Mariupol'

'American Symphony'

'Beyond Utopia'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

'Wham!'

'Wham!' Netflix documentary, nominated for BAFTA 2024. Photo: YouTube capture

Best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron'

'Chicks on the run: the origin of nuggets'

'Items'

'Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse'.

Best original screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – 'Anatomy of a Fall'

​Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach – 'Barbie'

​David Hemingson – 'Those Who Stay'

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer – 'Maestro'

​Celine Song – 'Past Lives'.

Best adapted screenplay

Andrew Haigh – 'All of Us Strangers'

Cord Jefferson – 'American Fiction'

Christopher Nolan – 'Oppenheimer'

Tony McNamara – ​'Poor Creatures'

​Jonathan Glazer – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Rising Star Award (voted by the public)

'Phoebe Dynevor'

'Ayo Edebiri'

'Jacob Elordi'

'Mia McKenna-Bruce'

'Sofia Wilde'.

Best Original Score

Robbie Robertson – 'The Moon Killers'

Ludwig Göransson – 'Oppenheimer'

Jerskin Fendrix – 'Poor Creatures'

Anthony Willis – 'Saltburn'

​Daniel Pemberton – 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

Best casting

'All of Us Strangers'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'Those who stay'

'How To Have Sex'

'The Moon Killers'.

Best photography

Rodrigo Prieto – 'The Assassins of the Moon'

​Matthew Libatique – 'Master'

Hoyte van Hoytema – 'Oppenheimer'

​Robbie Ryan – 'Poor Creatures'

​Łukasz Żal – 'The Zone of Interest'.

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran – 'Barbie'

Jacqueline West – 'The Moon Killers'

​Dave Crossman and Janty Yates – 'Napoleon'

Ellen Mirojnick – 'Oppenheimer'

​Holly Waddington – 'Poor Creatures'.

Cillian Murhy received his first Oscar nomination. Photo: YouTube screenshot

best edition

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best production design

'Barbie'

'The Moon Killers'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'

'The Zone of Interest'.

Best makeup and hair

'The Moon Killers'

'Teacher'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor creatures'.

Better sound

'Ferrari'

'Teacher'

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'.

'The zone of interest', a film about the Holocaust. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Better visual effects

'The creator'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1'

'Napoleon'

'Poor creatures'.

Best British Short Film

'Festival of Slaps' by Abdou Cisse

'Gorka' by Joe Weiland

'Jellyfish and Lobster' by Yasmin Afifi

'Such a Lovely Day' by Simon Woods

'Yellow' by Elham Ehsas.

Best British Animated Short Film