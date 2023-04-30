Martha Argerich is a piano virtuoso. Anyone who has the privilege of watching the 81-year-old at one of her still numerous performances seems to experience a pianist who is at peace and above all doubt. From the moment she takes a seat at a grand piano on one of the international stages, that’s probably true; she feels safe on her instrument. But before that, while waiting for the performance, she sometimes feels panic.
One of her daughters, Stéphanie Argerich, made a documentary about the famous mother ten years ago. In “Bloody Daughter” she talks about how often the mother looks to her daughters for support before performances – in a way that is exhausting for those required. “But then she sits there at the piano, strong, present, and makes the hall collapse,” says Stéphanie. On the other hand, there is a scene in the film in which Martha Argerich grumbles with her longtime manager. She says: “I’m incredibly nervous,” he replies: “You always are when you play Beethoven.” I have to do something about it. I get sad, depressed, I can’t enjoy my life anymore. I don’t laugh enough.” After the performance, she is seen relaxed and happy with her admirers.
