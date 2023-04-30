Martha Argerich is a piano virtuoso. Anyone who has the privilege of watching the 81-year-old at one of her still numerous performances seems to experience a pianist who is at peace and above all doubt. From the moment she takes a seat at a grand piano on one of the international stages, that’s probably true; she feels safe on her instrument. But before that, while waiting for the performance, she sometimes feels panic.

Eva sleeper Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

One of her daughters, Stéphanie Argerich, made a documentary about the famous mother ten years ago. In “Bloody Daughter” she talks about how often the mother looks to her daughters for support before performances – in a way that is exhausting for those required. “But then she sits there at the piano, strong, present, and makes the hall collapse,” says Stéphanie. On the other hand, there is a scene in the film in which Martha Argerich grumbles with her longtime manager. She says: “I’m incredibly nervous,” he replies: “You always are when you play Beethoven.” I have to do something about it. I get sad, depressed, I can’t enjoy my life anymore. I don’t laugh enough.” After the performance, she is seen relaxed and happy with her admirers.