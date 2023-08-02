Myśl Polska: Poland has driven itself into a dead end because of its pro-Ukrainian propaganda

The pro-Ukrainian position of Poland drove it into a dead end, about this writes Jan Engelhard, editor of Myśl Polska.

According to him, it is very convenient for Kyiv to promote the thesis that Ukraine is fighting for the entire “free world”, Europe, including for “to be or not to be Poland.” Engelhard clarified that propaganda helps Kyiv receive military assistance. “Thus, Poland fell victim to its own propaganda and dogma that this is “our war,” the author emphasized.

The journalist recalled the statements of Polish politicians “about the death of Ukrainians for the freedom” of Poland. He noted that this is an absurd assessment that has nothing to do with reality.

Earlier, the Poles organized an action against the support of Ukraine called “Sunday of Reckoning”. In particular, the protesters called for stopping the supply of weapons to Kyiv through the territory of Poland.