The high price of gasoline is due to a bunch of faint-hearted people. We'll explain that shortly.

Driving is basically a lot of fun. Cruise in complete freedom on the most beautiful roads, with the wind in your hair and the sun on your head, if you do it right and drive a convertible. But unfortunately, that romantic image is not quite what it really is in 2024.

No, because if there are no traffic jams, there are speed bumps. it almost always rains and you pay a lot in road tax and especially petrol. And the latter in particular has a major impact. Especially now that the price of gasoline is rising like crazy.

Thanks to a bunch of faint hearted people.

Fear-mongers drive up petrol prices.

Yes, we are all afraid. Afraid of AI, afraid of sea level rise and afraid of the German football team. But we are most afraid of Uncle Vladimir and his Russian army, including atomic bombs. In short, the war.

And that means that the price of petrol is rising sharply. In recent days there have been a few successful rocket attacks from Ukraine on Russian oil refineries. And the fear of shortages drives the higher price.

Traders are stocking up on gasoline en masse because they fear shortages. Add to this the increasing demand from China and the US and the fact that the OPEC countries and Russia are producing less and less and count your losses…

In short, we are all a bunch of cowards and we pay the price for it at the pump. Well. We would have preferred to give you nice news, but it is what it is…

