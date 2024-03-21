Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/21/2024 – 9:18

The proposal that aims to allow state legislative police cards to be used as proof of identity, valid throughout the national territory, is being processed by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. Currently, according to Law 14,070/2020, only federal agents from the Legislative Police, that is, from the Chamber and the Senate, have this benefit.

The Bill by Deputy Delegate Adriana Accorsi (PT-GO), PL 645/2024, seeks to establish that all agents, including those who work in legislative assemblies, in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District and in municipal chambers, have identical treatment.

For the author, “there is no reason to justify the current legal system” offering different treatments in relation to professionals’ identification documents and their issuance.

In any case, the proposal maintains the determination of returning the document to the respective legislative House when there is suspension or dismissal from the position. Likewise, sanctions are foreseen for all legislative police officers if misuse of the card is proven.

The project awaits the designation of the rapporteur in the committee to be analyzed and voted on by the deputies. If approved, it will still need to pass through the Senate.