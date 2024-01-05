The Ministry of Culture has acquired his collection and archive from the designer and dressmaker Lorenzo Caprile, worth 275,238 euros. The set is made up of more than 500 pieces of clothing and accessories, as well as more than 5,000 documentary and 300 bibliographic collections. The acquisition has been assigned to the collections of the Costume Museum, located in Madrid, whose management depends on Culture.

Caprile (Madrid, 1967), known for his custom-made work, began assembling his collection in the 1980s, during his time in Italy. Already in the 90s, as director of his own firm in Spain, the designer continued with the collection of national and international pieces with aesthetic or technical value, both as a source of documentation and as a collector's desire, reflecting his eclectic taste and interest in art. fashion in its most diverse manifestations.

By type, the largest set of acquisitions is clothing, made up of 452 pieces by prominent representatives of the history of fashion since the 19th century and of haute couture and ready-to-wear, such as Gucci, Jeanne Lanvin, Jean Patou, Dior, Givenchy, Versace and Valentino, among many others. Spanish fashion also stands out, with models by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Pedro Rodríguez, Flora Villarreal, Elio Berhanyer, Manuel Pertegaz, Manuel Piña, Amaya Arzuaga and Victorio & Lucchino.

Some of Caprile's pieces and sketches acquired by Culture for the Costume Museum.



The Costume Museum also includes work by Lorenzo Caprile himself, with a dozen pieces including suits and wedding dresses, short dresses and jackets. Added to these materials is an interesting documentary collection that brings together the bulk of the preparatory sketches for commissions that he has received in his career, in an approximate number of 5,000 figurines, as well as textile samples and other documents that attest to his creative process.

In addition, a valuable set of clothing accessories is added, with corsets from the beginning of the century, umbrellas or parasols and fans of different types from the 19th century, and shawls with 'art deco' motifs, as well as a copious collection of almost 300 volumes bound fashion magazines – published between the end of the 19th century and the first third of the 20th -, old monographs – prior to 1970 – and specialized documentary collections.