After Oliver Rowland’s relationship with Mahindra broke down at the end of last month, the Indian squad had to look for a replacement who could take over for the Briton both immediately and for the rest of the season.

The choice fell on Roberto Merhi, who had already participated in the Rookie Test in Berlin, a central aspect because, although it was his debut in the electric category, it meant having at least one test at the wheel of a Formula E car. the others, Jehan Daruvala, the team’s reserve driver, had also been probed, but the Indian is currently engaged in Formula 2.

In the double appointment in Jakarta, Merhi obtained an eighteenth and a seventeenth place, while his team mate Lucas di Grassi did not go beyond two fourteenth places, confirming the difficulties of the package currently available to the Indian team, undoubtedly below the expectations.

Following his debut in the electric series earlier this month at the Jakarta double round, Mahindra confirmed the Spaniard will once again race the number 8 M9Electro, alongside Lucas di Grassi, as the championship heads to the first time in Portland, where the ePrix will take place on June 24th. The American appointment represents a novelty for all the pilots, given that in past years the race was held in the state of Oregon, which is why everyone will start from the same base, i.e. the work done on the simulator.

“I am very happy to return to Portland with Mahindra Racing. After Jakarta, I now have more experience in the car which will help me a lot and I can continue to improve from where we left off. I think the fact that it’s a new circuit for everyone will be an advantage, as everyone will start with the same level of track experience,” explained the Spanish rider.

“I worked hard with my engineers and the team to learn how to adapt my driving style to the unique Formula E car. Let’s see how it goes in the next race, but I’m optimistic that we can make a good step forward. I would like to thank Mahindra Racing for their trust and support in me.”