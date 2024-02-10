Saturday, February 10, 2024
Fires | Apartment fire on Topeliuskatu, the resident was taken to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World Europe
The apartment suffered from smoke damage to such an extent that it remained in an uninhabitable condition.

Helsinki There was an apartment fire on Topeliuskenkatu in Meilahti on Saturday, says the Helsinki Rescue Service. The resident of the apartment was slightly injured and taken to the hospital.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the woman living in the apartment managed to escape from the apartment herself.

The fire was put out, and a little before half past one in the afternoon, the apartment was cleaned and smoke vented. The apartment suffered such bad smoke damage that it is currently unlivable.

The fire did not spread to other apartments.

The alarm about the fire came after half past twelve.

Correction 10.2. at 2:26 p.m.: The fire site is located in Meilahti, not Töölö.

