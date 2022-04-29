Presidentialism, Meloni: in elections we will ask for a vote to make it happen

A large ‘T’ shaped stage with the huge inscription ‘Italy, energy to be released’ in the background which dominates the key words ‘growth’, ‘freedom’ and ‘independence’ and two great symbols of the party as a frame. A few big screens and in the top center a huge sports hall-style cube with a video wall, red and green white flowers and a series of Italian and party flags next to the chairs. And there is no lack of play of light. This is how the Gold room of the MiCo congress center in Milan is presented, where the programmatic conference of the Brothers of Italy is held, starting today and which will last until Sunday.

Melons: gender goal has disappeared as a woman as a mother – “If you go beyond the slogans you will realize that the true goal of gender ideology is not the much vaunted one of the fight against discrimination and overcoming the male-female difference, but the real undeclared goal is the disappearance of the woman as a mother “. This is one of the passages of the introductory speech of the Fdi programmatic conference given by the party leader Giorgia Meloni today at the Milan convention center. According to Meloni, “the main enemy has become the architrave of the family”, that is “women as mothers”. “Eugenia Roccella explained it with extraordinary clarity, which opened my mind”, said Meloni, according to which “the undifferentiated individual of gender theories is not undifferentiated, it is male. The words most censored by correct politicians are ‘I am a woman and a mother’. It is the female identity that is under siege because they want to destroy the extraordinary symbolic power of motherhood “. “It is in the womb – he observed – that we learn to be two, it is in the relationship between mother and child that we experience care, accepting imperfections, free love. In a word, it is humanity. That is why – concluded the leader of Fdi – that archtrave is a problem and that is why instead we will defend the identity of a woman and the identity of a mother in this new frontier of conflict. women”.

FdI, Meloni: we will reach the top, altitude will not give us the head – The goal of Fratelli d’Italia was “to give back a home to the right, to build the great party of Italian conservatives. We do not believe in the fairy tale that to make yourself presentable you have to go hand in hand with the left. And with pride we can say that we have succeeded. , with patience, sacrifices, consistency. For this we will continue to climb. But the more we go up, the more our responsibility will be to keep our feet firmly planted on the ground. In altitude, oxygen is rarefied, it can go to your head and make you lose. we will not be like this, because our preparation has been long, meditated, painful. And then the more we climb the more we will carry what we come from. And it is clear that the only reason we want to reach the top is because from there we can look more far”. Giorgia Meloni concluded her speech at the programmatic assembly of the Brothers of Italy accordingly.

FdI, Meloni against RdC: merit is our priority, one is not worth one – Among the “strategic priorities” of Frtelli d’Italia is the affirmation of merit: “One is not worth one. These nonsense that allowed people who were worth nothing to get to the government of the nation have devastated us. it’s worth one. We have to rebel “, says Giorgia Meloni from the stage of the Milan assembly. Returning to attacking the Citizenship Income: “I tell young people to rebel against a policy that treats them in this way, demand citizenship infrastructures, which allow you to show what you are worth. State”. And then he adds: “We need a great industrial policy oriented towards Made in Italy, which means extension of the Golden Power, relocation of companies that have gone abroad”. And again: “A ministry of the sea, because Italy is a natural platform”. Another proposal: “We will tax the resources that grandparents allocate to help their children and grandchildren. Because if families do what the state cannot do, the state must at least say thank you”.

Presidentialism, Meloni: in elections we will ask for a vote to make it happen – “We need a democracy capable of deciding and for us the answer is easy: direct election of the president. Which above all allows us to say enough with the palace games, with the disgust of parliamentarians offered to the highest bidder, with the theaters which we also witnessed at the election of the Head of State “. Giorgia Meloni reiterated this at the programmatic assembly of the Brothers of Italy. “Our proposal will arrive in Parliament next week, and we will know and you will know if all those who filled their mouths with the direct election were sincere or filled their mouths. And if it does not pass, we will ask the Italians for a vote to do this too. extraordinary reform, because this nation deserves a political class that does what it says and that if it doesn’t, it will be sent home “, he concluded on the point.

Training, Meloni offers Made in Italy high school and return to merit – To revive the Italian economy, in addition to starting with the cut in taxes on labor, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia Giorgia Meloni proposes “a training that is up to par” with two “conditions”: “That it is interconnected with job application, I am thinking above all of a high school of Made in Italy; the second is that the Italian school must return to guaranteeing merit, because decades of post-1968 domination have produced a lowering of the level “of preparation. “Today the social elevator is out of order, it’s broken”, she observed speaking at the party’s programmatic conference in progress at the Milan convention center.

Melons: with a green ideology, Italy risks shedding light with candles – “Italy has already paid a price to green ideology” with the result that “the homeland of Alessandro Volta and who discovered methane gas today risks making light with candles”. This was stated by the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni at the party’s programmatic conference in progress at the Milan convention center. “We are patriots and we want to defend nature – he added – Putting together environmental sustainability with economic sustainability” while what happens is that “we want to fight anxiety by tying hands and feet with the most polluting countries in the world. We want to save ours. economy – added Meloni – putting limits on our entrepreneurs and objectives that are always far from our national interests. And now “we want to devastate the Italian automotive sector by banning motor cars. But who wrote this strategy? Greta Tunberg? It doesn’t seem so smart to me. “Meloni then asked Prime Minister Draghi to” forcefully ask for a revision of the objectives of the NRP, resources must be concentrated on the consequences of the crisis, not on objectives that are unattainable today “.

Migrants, Melons: war has swept away the delusions of the left – “The war fell like a rock of truth about the delusions of a certain left” and the countries accused of rejecting the refugees “proved to be the most welcoming when the real refugees arrived, Poland and Hungary, who should be apologized”. Giorgia Meloni said it from the stage of the programmatic assembly of the Brothers of Italy. “We will not accept that this crisis is used by the slaveholders of all time to do new business. Those who are in Europe and have no right to stay there must be repatriated to make room for those who have the right to stay there”, he added, denouncing “the immigration lie of having defined hundreds of thousands of people who were not fleeing the war as refugees “.

Ukraine, Meloni: US to bear the cost of sanctions – “With the same firmness with which we invited the Italian government to show itself loyal to our allies, today we ask the allies to show loyalty to Italy. Because in this crisis there are those who pay more and those who can even protect us. For this we ask for a compensation fund, in which the West as a whole participates. I cannot accept that Biden says that the sanctions will have a minimal impact on the Americans, because here the impact will be maximum and it will be the case that we redistribute the loads because they do not we will make the pack mules of the West “. Giorgia Meloni said it from the stage of the Fratelli d’Italia covnention.

EU, Meloni: increasing military spending, defended by the US has a cost – “Europe has decided to allow itself to be defended by the United States. And yet you must know that it will not do it for free. It is not a choice of the Americans, it is a European choice. And it is a wrong choice”. This was stated by the leader of brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni at the party’s programmatic conference in progress at the Milan Convention Center. Meloni recalled that “None of the European nations respects the commitment made with NATO to invest 2 per cent gross in defense”. And that “Brothers of Italy in unsuspected times, that is, from the beginning of its existence, has in its program an increase in military spending, because what we spend in defense is the price of our freedom, it is the cost of defending the our national interests “. The leader of Fdi also said she was convinced that “interests from one side of the Atlantic to the other are not always completely overlapping. And therefore we must understand that we are much more pro-European than many Brussels dreams”.