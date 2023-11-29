Philips fell hard on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Wednesday. The share price fall followed a new warning from the American regulator FDA for problems with sleep apnea devices from the healthcare technology group. This time it concerns overheating of the DreamStation 2.
