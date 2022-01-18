FC Utrecht does not intend to sell club top scorer Bart Ramselaar (25). The midfielder is in the interest of the English Millwall (eleventh in the Championship) and a Chinese and an Italian club, but Utrecht keeps the boat off. In the meantime, the paperwork is being finalized for a transfer from goalkeeper Maarten Paes to Dallas FC in the American Major League Soccer.











Ramselaar is having a decent season with six Eredivisie goals and, moreover, his contract expires next summer. FC Utrecht does have an option to extend the contract for a year and the club wants to lift it. Utrecht would like to see Ramselaar stay this season and has decided not to accept the incoming bids. Only a very generous offer can change that approach.

Paes will soon leave Utrecht. The 23-year-old keeper lost his base place to Fabian de Keijzer (21) this winter and that was reason for Dallas FC from the MLS to report to the Domstad. Dallas had Paes on the radar for some time. The paperwork is arranged for a rental transfer, whereby an option to purchase is stipulated. The transfer market is not yet open in America and the competition there will only start in more than a month.

Maarten Paes © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



Last Sunday, Paes was in the stands of Stadion Galgenwaard against Ajax (0-3), when he was left out of the selection to make his transition in order. “It was decided in consultation. We gave him the space to do something concrete with it. Then you know how far it is,” said trainer René Hake on Sunday. Utrecht already took the leased Thijmen Nijhuis (23) back from MVV to bring the number of keepers back up to standard.

Paes does not seem to be the last to leave. A departure of Simon Gustafson (27) is also negotiable. For him, there is concrete interest from abroad. His contract will expire next summer and the Swede is open to a new adventure. Although Gustafson has a good time at FC Utrecht and does not have to leave the club. Furthermore, Davy van den Berg (21) may leave on a rental basis. Utrecht already sold Adrián Dalmau to Sparta and Benaissa Benamar was leased to FC Volendam. He will definitely leave for that club if Volendam is promoted this season.

Simon Gustafson © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



It is interesting what Utrecht itself will do up to and including Transfer Deadline Day. Due to the broken leg of Naoki Maeda (27), for whom his adventure in the Eredivisie lasted a total of eleven minutes, another attacker falls away from Utrecht – after Dalmau. Maeda was rented from Nagoya Grampus for six months with an option to buy, but that will not be lifted after the serious injury. Although the loss of Maeda does not necessarily mean that a new attacker will come to Domstad.

It has been clear since last week that Mohamed Ihattaren (19) is very concretely in the picture to move to FC Utrecht on a rental basis for a year and a half and that advanced talks have been held about this. The midfielder who is under contract with Juventus also wants to go to the Netherlands. But there is no final agreement yet. Utrecht still hopes to welcome Ihattaren to be able to get fully fit in the coming six months and then become a major force in his hometown for a full season.

