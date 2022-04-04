After the winter break, Duarte is working on a strong series of matches for FC Groningen. This did not go unnoticed by several international scouts. For example, the number fifteen of Germany and the number three of France sat in front of the dynamic midfielder in the stands against Ajax. Scouts from Stuttgart and Rennes saw the older brother of Fortuna midfielder Deroy continue his good streak as a playmaker against the leader.
FC Groningen released Duarte last year with a lot of fanfare at Sparta. That club brought him back in 2019 after a breakthrough at PSV failed to materialize.
