Al-Sisi called for the establishment of a number of schools in the name of “Khudair Al-Borsaidi”, the captain of the Egyptian Calligraphers’ Syndicate, in honor of his role in preserving Arabic calligraphy and the art of decoration.

The captain of the Egyptian Calligraphers Syndicate, Massad Khudair, nicknamed “Khudair Al-Borsaidi”, told “Sky News Arabia” that modern technology, although it affected the ability of Arabic calligraphy artists to withstand digital printing, but the famous creative artists were not affected much, even if Their numbers were few, because of their illustrious names, and their creativity in writing.

Customer wants fast and cheap printing

Artist Khudair, who is considered one of the pioneers of Arabic calligraphy in the modern era, and is nicknamed the Sheikh of Egyptian calligraphers, adds that famous artists come to them in particular with work, but the calligrapher’s professions have been greatly affected recently because of another factor, which is the recipient who is no longer interested in Arabic calligraphy, but rather cares about price. Only low and speed of completion.

The small number of Arabic calligraphy schools

Khudair indicated that: “The small number of schools working to develop this art at the present time contributed to the weakness of this profession, and not only that, but that students neglect Arabic calligraphy in schools and do not pay attention to it, and the younger generations rely heavily on writing on the computer.” Even their use of regular pens decreased with the advent of writing using a tablet device.

The Sheikh of Egyptian calligraphers warned of the danger of the calligrapher’s fading out, saying: “Arabic calligraphy represents the identity of Egypt and the identity of the Arabs, and the tyranny of printing and digital writing erases this identity, especially since Egypt is characterized by the ability of its artists to write most types of fonts, and even some distinguished calligraphers and despite the availability of the necessary inks For writing, they make their own inks with their own hands, without having to use the ready-made, and what calligraphers make by hand is Arabic ink, and I make my own.”

The initiative of the Egyptian President

Al-Borsaidi pointed out that “the Egyptian president ordered the opening of schools in my name, for Arabic calligraphy, and two schools were opened, the first in Cairo on Al-Moez Street, and the second in Port Said Governorate in the Egypt Public Library, and a third school is being opened in the Public Library of Egypt in Minya Governorate, an initiative whose results are beginning to appear. The positive, especially since the president made the study of Arabic calligraphy in these schools as a free grant without paying any costs, after entering these schools cost about 500 pounds, and the initiative includes purchasing the necessary tools for writing in Arabic.”

He continued: “Egyptian calligraphers must invent new creations in this field to attract people to it. I used to work on Egyptian television and invent lines for writing scripts in programs in distinct forms that attract directors, and directors in the past had the ability to wait for the calligrapher’s creativity to write the names of those working in programs. and series, but at the moment they depend on the computer.”