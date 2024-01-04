PUnequal with league leaders Real Madrid after the first half of the season, the best offensive in the league – and yet Spain's surprise team FC Girona continues to stack deep. “We can't keep up with Madrid's rhythm, we don't want to call ourselves challengers,” said coach Míchel after the next impressive win in the top game against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday evening, which the Catalans beat thanks to a goal from Iván Martín in stoppage time 4: 3 won.

With 48 points, Girona is level with the “Royal” at the top of the table after the first half of the season, while Atlético is already ten points behind in third place. They want to win the Champions League in Girona, the club was promoted to the first division in 2022, but they still can't dream of it. “To talk about bigger things like the Champions League, we have to reach the last ten games,” said Míchel: “Then I’m ready to talk about our next goal.”

Rüdiger heads Real to victory

At this point in the season, Girona, who have the most accurate attacking line in La Liga with 46 goals scored, are still only aiming to qualify for the European Cup. “The goal is to think from game to game and try to reach Europe, which would already be a success for us,” said the coach.

Meanwhile, German international Antonio Rüdiger gave Real Madrid the perfect start to the new year. Thanks to the central defender's first goal of the season, Real won 1-0 against RCD Mallorca and maintained their lead in the table. Rüdiger redeemed his team (78th) with a header from a corner.







“I'm very happy because it was an important goal and three important points for us,” said the winning scorer. The team of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who surprisingly extended his contract until mid-2026 during the short winter break, had previously struggled. Mallorca's Antonio Sánchez hit the crossbar with his head (41'), Samuel Costa hit the post (54'). The Madrilenians' best chance was missed by Brahim Diaz (69'), who headed it onto the inside post from very close range.

Special praise for Rüdiger

There was special praise from Ancelotti afterwards for Antonio Rüdiger. “He gives us security at the back and plays very well, he plays at his highest level,” the 64-year-old Italian praised his defense chief. “He plays very consistently at a very high level. “He’s always focused and ready,” praised the coach.

Real suffered their last defeat to date in September and their lead over arch-rivals FC Barcelona is ten points. “I feel very good and am working hard. We defend very well as a team. That makes my job easier,” said the 66-time national player Rüdiger about the series of successes. “I want to keep playing the same way.”

The former German national player Mesut Özil also ennobled Rüdiger. “Toni Rüdiger is currently the best defender in the world,” wrote the 35-year-old on the platform X, formerly Twitter. Özil referred to Rüdiger's former club FC Chelsea, which is currently only in tenth place in the Premier League after the defender's departure in 2022. “You miss his mentality every day,” wrote Özil.