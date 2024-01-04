Passenger train No. 122 Adler – Nizhnevartovsk was stuck in a field in the Chelyabinsk region for almost nine hours, and then continued its journey. This was reported on January 4 by representatives of the press service of the South Ural Railway (SUR) and passengers of the train.

According to the press service, a total of five trains were stuck in a traffic jam on the railway. The train from Adler was delayed for 8 hours 59 minutes due to technical reasons. In addition, the train from Ufa to Novy Urengoy was 5 hours 56 minutes behind schedule, and the train from Orenburg to Yekaterinburg was 5 hours 34 minutes behind schedule.

One of the passengers on the stuck train told Izvestia about waiting for hours for departure. He noted that despite stopping and turning off the lights, the heating works.

“There is heating on the train – it’s quite hot on the train. Food issue. The guides had already run out of food and were handing it out for free. <…> There is no bottled water, there is boiled water,” said the young man.

After a hitch, the train continued moving.

Earlier this day, it was reported that a Lastochka train traveling between Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow arrived at its destination with a delay of 2.5 hours due to a forced stop for technical reasons. According to a passenger on a delayed train, when the train stopped, the lights went out and people in the carriages were freezing.