EIt may not be an advantage at first if the head coach has some distance from his players. Especially not at the start of the Champions League. However, it could well be that Thomas Tuchel has more problems with not being able to sit on the bench this Wednesday than the FC Bayern team has. Tuchel has to serve a ban from the last Champions League season in the stands – and it is difficult to influence the game from above (and in this case not allowed).

But the assistants should know what to do at the start of the group phase against Manchester United this Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), as should the players. And maybe they don’t miss that often wildly waving and sometimes grim-looking coach on the sidelines so much.

In any case, there are a few indications that communication between the coach and parts of the team could be better. Tuchel’s relationship with Joshua Kimmich is likely to have been somewhat disturbed since he declared that he did not have a real six-man in the squad. After all, Kimmich considers himself a perfect six.

However, his interpretation of the position does not correspond to the wishes of his coach, who sees it as a robust “holding six” and not a game designer. When he was substituted against Leverkusen, which, according to Tuchel, was purely for medical reasons, Kimmich didn’t look particularly enthusiastic; he didn’t want to comment on it later, but suggested that it would be better to ask the coach about it.







Mood enhancer?

Matthijs de Ligt, last season’s record transfer, is also having a difficult time under Tuchel. He doesn’t know exactly why he is left behind in central defense and instead occasionally has to serve as a substitute at the end of a game. The coach has not yet explained his role in the squad to him, “but that is not necessary,” said the Dutchman professionally.

Tuchel has reportedly not spoken to de Ligt, but he has spoken in public. Due to the thin staffing level, one or two players will “perhaps be used in unusual positions” in the future, he announced. Not everyone in the club will like the fact that the coach keeps harping on the fact that the squad is too small. Especially since nothing can be changed until the winter break.

Maybe the Champions League will come at just the right time to brighten the mood, which is apparently still not in the best mood. Manchester United are a well-known opponent, but the glory of yesteryear has pretty much faded.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who once coached Munich’s second team, is not in top form – but that doesn’t necessarily have to be a disadvantage, says Harry Kane. “Sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re always looking to come back in a big way,” the England striker said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.







But that is particularly difficult against FC Bayern in the preliminary round of the Champions League. With 19 opening wins in a row, Munich are record holders. The last time they lost was at the start of the premier class 21 years ago. The opponent at the time was Deportiva La Coruna, underdogs in the duel with Bayern, but in the end it was 3-2 for the Spaniards.

Munich’s last defeat in the group phase was also a long time ago. In September 2017 there was a 3-0 defeat at Paris St. Germain, and a day later coach Carlo Ancelotti lost his job at Bayern. However, Tuchel would not have to immediately fear being fired in the event of a defeat.