Schumacher was let go by Haas at the end of the 2022 season, due to several accidents that cost the team significant sums, preventing it from completing the development plan envisaged to respect the budget cap.

The German then reconnected with Mercedes, who had supported his career in the very early stages, and in 2023 he became the reserve for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the Brackley team.

Now, however, the son of art is linked to a possible arrival in the FIA ​​WEC in 2024, at the wheel of Alpine’s new LMDh. According to Motorsport.com, the French brand would like a big name to launch its programme, although it is unlikely that the line-up will be announced before October.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Schumacher’s possible signing with Alpine would not necessarily end his relationship with the team.

“Mick has a place here as our reserve driver and is part of the family. We hope he stays with us in this role. We will give him some time in the car and he can get a wheel with another manufacturer in the WEC or anywhere else. championship. This will always be home for him.”

“Whatever program he decides on, he can remain as our reserve pilot if it is also possible for the other party involved.”

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes Photo by: Erik Junius

Wolff and the regular drivers were complimentary of Schumacher’s work in the simulator throughout 2023. In particular, they credited the seven-time champion’s son Michael for their late-night breakthrough at July’s British GP, in which Hamilton led climbed onto the podium.

The priority of the son of art would be to find a full-time place in Formula 1, but realistically speaking there no longer seem to be too many glimmers of possibility for this possibility after Alfa Romeo confirmed the line-up made up of Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas.

At AlphaTauri we are only waiting for the official announcement, which should arrive during the Suzuka weekend, but the chosen ones should be Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, who in turn would be confirmed within the Faeto team.

Therefore only Williams remains, which must fill the space next to that of the very confirmed Alex Albon. Even in this case, however, Grove’s team seems intent on continuing the relationship with the American rookie Logan Sargeant.

Mick Schumacher’s commitments for this season also include the reserve role for McLaren as well as for Mercedes.

This year he had the opportunity to ride the W14 during the Pirelli tests in Barcelona, ​​but the Woking team gave him the opportunity to ride a 2021 MCL35M in Portimao.