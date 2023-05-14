An the first matchday of the Bundesliga, FC Bayern scored six goals in Frankfurt – and created an illusion. Not only was it the first league game of the season, it was also the first league game without Robert Lewandowski, the center forward, who even scored more goals than the great Gerd Müller in his most glorious season.

And because Benjamin Pavard suddenly shot the ball into the goal in this stormy game instead of Lewandowski, who joined FC Barcelona that summer, this provocative sentence later appeared in the FAZ, which turned out to be illusory: If Bayern play so quickly into the penalty area, there doesn’t have to be a Polish world footballer in the middle, but sometimes only a French right-back.