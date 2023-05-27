Nfter the final whistle of the 34th match day of the Bundesliga this Saturday, the big championship party begins – but where? The table leaders in Dortmund have made preparations for the big break. But there are also celebration plans in Munich, if surprisingly the eleventh title in a row should work out.

What’s happening at the stadium on Saturday?

BVB: There were more than 300,000 ticket requests for the game in Dortmund (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). Nevertheless, there will be no public viewing in the city. “City of Dortmund and BVB recommend watching the last championship game together in the neighborhood,” said the city. As BVB go into the game against FSV Mainz 05 as the leaders in the table, the original championship trophy will be in the Dortmund Arena on Saturday. It would be handed over by Ansgar Schwenken, Member of the Executive Committee of the German Football League.

FC Bayern: FC Bayern’s game at 1. FC Köln (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) has been sold out for a long time. There will be a copy of the championship trophy in the stadium. Should Bayern still win the title, it would be presented by DFL Presidium member Jan-Christian Dreesen, the previous CFO of FC Bayern. In any case, the Munich team would fly back to Munich soon after the end of the game.

Where would the teams celebrate on Saturday?

BVB: Should Dortmund become champions, there would probably be no holding back in the city. Players and those responsible would first celebrate in the stadium. After handing over the bowls and interviews, we would then go to a restaurant for dinner. The location of the meeting in a small circle should not be made public. According to the police, “immediately after the final whistle at around 5.20 p.m. and into the evening and at night, spontaneous celebrations in public spaces can be expected”. Traffic could collapse, trains run extra shifts.







FC Bayern: After their return from Cologne, the Munich side are planning an internal celebration at the end of the season in a location in the Freimann district on Saturday evening. According to the “Bild”, the dress code depends on the outcome of the championship final: traditional costume if you win the title, casual dress code for second place.

What are the celebration plans for the day after?

BVB: In Dortmund, a four-hour car parade through the city is planned for Sunday when the team wins the title. At least 200,000 people are expected. Departure would be at 12:09 p.m. from the Westfalenhütte site. Before that, the BVB team would sign the city’s golden book. About an hour after the start, it should be one and a half laps around the Borsigplatz, the goal is the Hohe Wall. The team would present themselves on a ten meter long truck. The police want to ensure security with a large contingent. Glass bottles and fireworks are taboo at the parade. “We are all looking forward to two days dedicated to football. Show that football is celebrated happily, peacefully and safely here in our city,” said police chief Gregor Lange. “That would also be great advertising for Dortmund as a venue for the European Championships next year.”

FC Bayern: In Munich, a championship would be celebrated as always at Marienplatz. Actually it should be a double party. The Munich soccer players can win the women’s title on Pentecost Sunday. Their Bundesliga home game against Turbine Potsdam will be broadcast on a screen on Marienplatz from 2 p.m. From 5.30 p.m. there will be a championship celebration when at least one of the two teams wins the title and can then present itself on the town hall balcony.