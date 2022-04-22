FC Barcelona will play its third game of the week this Sunday, the one that had been postponed from matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander against Rayo Vallecano. For the azulgranas, getting the three points would mean being one step closer to their goal of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League, while for the Vallecano team it would mean moving a little further away from the relegation places.
Barcelona and Rayo have met 37 times in the First Division with 24 victories for the azulgranas, 5 for Rayo and 8 draws. In fact, the Vallecano team has only managed to win at the Camp Nou once in 2000.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is the FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano? The match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, with a capacity for 99,354 spectators.
When and what time is FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano? The match is played on Sunday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
On which TV channel can I watch FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano? In Spain, the match can be seen through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Mexico, on Sky HD. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on DIRECTV Sports.
Where can I see ‘online’ FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on the DIRECTV Sports App and directvsports.com. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano?
The last time these two teams met was on matchday 11 of the League, where Rayo surprised Barça and won 1-0 in Vallecas with a goal from Falcao, in what was Koeman’s last game on the Barça bench.
LAST NEWS
FC Barcelona
Barcelona has just won its match against Real Sociedad and retains second place, although at the moment with the same points as Sevilla. If he manages to add on Sunday, he will take off a little from his rivals. In addition, Barça is already the only team that can still delay Real Madrid’s alirón.
Xavi’s team comes to this game with the well-known losses of Pedri, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Moussa Wague. To this we must add Ansu Fati whose reappearance is unknown since they do not want to risk with him, and Ronald Araujo who ended up suffering from some discomfort. Dani Alves also finished the Anoeta match with discomfort but it seems that they will not prevent him from being on Sunday under the orders of his coach.
Vallecano Ray
Rayo is coming off a 0-1 win at Espanyol and is taking a little breather in their fight for permanence. The Vallecas team is currently fourteenth with a seven-point advantage over relegation and they know they cannot relax in the days ahead as the teams below are pushing very hard.
For this match Iraola has confirmed the absence of Martin Merquelanz due to a knee injury while Esteban Saveljich is still a doubt due to the injury he suffered in his hamstrings. The one who seems to be recovered and available to play is Radamel Falcao after overcoming his discomfort in his calf.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Of Jong; Dembele, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang
Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievsky; Balliu, Maras, Catena, Fran Garcia; Valentin, Comesana, Unai Lopez; Isi, Alvaro Garcia and Guardiola
FORECAST 90min
FC Barcelona is going through an irregular streak with games in which their football is not so brilliant and the results are not always accompanying them. Even so, it is to be hoped that in front of their public and playing for a place in the next edition of the Champions League they will take the three points.
Result: FC Barcelona 2-0 Rayo Vallecano
