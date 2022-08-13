Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

International organizations have warned of an exacerbation of the food insecurity crisis in various regions of Yemen during the next few months, in light of the continued decline in the country’s imports of grain, due to the continuing crisis in Ukraine, and due to the World Food Program being forced to reduce its food aid to millions of Yemenis in need. , due to lack of funding.

The budget crisis that the World Food Program has been suffering from since late 2021, forced it to reduce the rations it provides to about 13 million people at risk of hunger in Yemen. For the other eight million.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network of the US Agency for International Development stressed that the effects of this step will be reflected in particular on the severely deteriorating food security situation in Yemeni governorates, such as Marib, Lahj, Abyan and Hajjah, during the period between this August and next October, in The purchasing power of the residents of those areas continued to collapse, and the level of income there was basically low.

Despite experts’ expectations that the situation will improve relatively by next November, with the start of the harvest of vegetables and fruits, the crisis is expected to continue for a longer period in Marib, given the huge number of displaced people residing in this governorate, which is home to more than two and a quarter million people. Yemenis, where they have fled from the continuous Houthi terrorism, since the outbreak of the war nearly eight years ago.

In its report, published by the United Nations ReliefWeb website, the network suggested that the food emergency in this strategically important governorate, on which the terrorist Houthi militia focused its attacks during the few months prior to the current truce, would continue until at least January 2023.

The report stressed that the current decline in the pace of violence in Yemen, thanks to the steadfastness of the truce, did not adequately reflect on the food security situation in the country, in light of the continued rise in food prices and non-food basic commodities in the markets, amid difficulties experienced by traders in obtaining their goods. For internal reasons, including the collapse of the value of the local currency and the shrinking of foreign exchange reserves, in addition to external factors, especially the increase in shipping costs worldwide, and the disruption of supply chains.

In light of these factors, the number of Yemenis living in famine-like conditions is expected to rise to 7 million during the second half of this year, nearly two million more than their number in the first six months of 2022.

The report of the “Early Warning Network” warned that the size of the expected harvest from the current planting season in Yemen will remain lower than the levels of crops that were harvested, before the bloody Houthi coup in late 2014, due to the long-term effects of the conflict, which has hit the country since Then, and the consequent rise in the costs of raw materials and fertilizers, which led to a decrease in the areas of cultivated land in general.

At a time when Yemen has not yet recovered from the consequences of the recent floods, which hit Sanaa, Hajjah and Marib and inflicted great human and material losses there, the network report warned of the increasing risk of outbreaks of diseases resulting from water pollution, such as cholera, malaria and “dengue fever”, during the upcoming rainy season. In the country, especially in light of the deterioration of the infrastructure and sanitation services situation due to the war ignited by the terrorist Houthi militia.