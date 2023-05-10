The FBI division in San Juan, Puerto Rico, opened an investigation after finding a hidden camera in one of the bathrooms of the Harmony of the Seas cruisea ship owned by Royal Caribbean and one of the largest in the world.

According to ‘The Washington Post’, more than 150 people would have been recorded without their consent, including 40 minors. Jeremy Froias, a married man and father of two children, was arrested for the act.

Froias, who until this week worked as a cyber security officer in Kissimmee, Florida, boarded the ship on April 29 to enjoy a week-long trip that began in Miami and had stops in different parts of the Caribbean such as St. Maarten. , Saint John and the Bahamas.

Having found his room and settled in, The first thing he did was go to one of the main bathrooms on the boat and set up a Wi-Fi camera. The man placed the device above the front door, in a part of the ceiling that had been removed for repairs.

It wasn’t until three days later that a passenger discovered the camera and reported his find to the crew. Once confiscated, security agents on board inspected the technological object and found large amounts of recorded videos inside a memory card.

“The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement and authorities removed the guest involved from the ship for further investigation. As this is an active case, we are unable to share further details at this time,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

Details of the analyzed recordings

According to the affidavit to which the North American media accessed, the recordings first they show Froias hiding the camera and adjusting it to point at the toilet. The affidavit says that Froias appears to have connected his iPhone to the camera as well.

“In the first instance, you see people going into the bathroom to use the toilet or to change or remove their bathing suits. Likewise, Froias’ camera captured these individuals in various stages of nudity, including capturing videos of their naked genitalia, buttocks, and female breasts.”

John Auchter, a San Juan-based FBI agent, alleged that some of the children in the videos were between the ages of 4 and 5.

Following his arrest for video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, the subject pleaded guilty to hiding the camera. “He confessed to realizing that he had been discovered after he tried to find her in the bathroom without success,” they specified from the intelligence service.

Froias appeared in court for a bond hearing on Monday in Puerto Rico. A judge said he could be released on $25,000 bond but would need to wear an electronic monitoring device, surrender his passport and limit his travel to Puerto Rico.

You will also not be allowed to use the Internet or have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, including your two children.

