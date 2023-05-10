The two men who staged last weekend what many on the British left consider the most anachronistic ceremony in recent decades in the United Kingdom – Charles III and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby – are both those with a a more realistic and compassionate look at the global challenge of migratory movements. The main authority of the Church (Anglican) of England has added its voice to that of the members of the House of Lords who seek to reduce the seriousness of the new laws approved by the Conservative Government of the United Kingdom.

The British monarch, when he was still Prince of Wales, ensured that his entourage leaked to the media how “terrifying” (appalling, was the term used in English) that resulted from the decision of the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to begin deporting to Rwanda irregular migrants who arrived on the coasts of southern England. Johnson showed his irritation with hints, commenting to the media who asked him about Charles of England’s opinion that “people need to view the policy passed with an open mind.”

“I demand that the Government reconsider a large part of this law, which is not up to our own history, our moral or political responsibility, or our political or international interests,” Welby said in a brief speech before the Upper House .

The deportations to Rwanda are part of a new immigration law that Rishi Sunak’s government has already managed to pass in the first round in the House of Commons. The rule means denying those who arrive in British territory irregularly the right to request asylum and imposes the duty of the Home Secretary to expel them as soon as possible. The House of Lords, where the voices of the Liberal Democrats are joined by independent representatives, just as scandalized by the new law, began debating the text this Wednesday. The amendments put on the table seek to reduce the severity of a policy that, as the main refugee aid organizations point out, goes against international law itself.

“[La ley] ignores the reality that the migration problem must also be dealt with at source, and not just in the channel [de la Mancha, por donde llegan las pateras desde las costas de Francia]. As if we were a country isolated from the rest of the world. It is a law limited in its scope that does not contemplate all the action of the Government. It does not address the management or prevention of conflicts that drive migration. It does not address the impact of climate change, which causes migration and more conflicts. It is an isolationist law. And it is morally unacceptable and politically ineffective to let the poorest countries face this crisis on their own while we cut off international escape routes”, denounced the archbishop.

The “will of the citizens”

The Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, was aware that the voice of the archbishop, in one of the most delicate debates facing the Sunak government, had special weight. In fact, it was the first time in more than three years that Welby had decided to intervene in a legislative debate. The Conservatives are convinced, however, that the polls prove them right, and that most Britons back tougher laws to curb arrivals.

In January 2023, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior itself, a total of 1,180 immigrants arrived on British shores, after crossing the English Channel. A few less than in January of the previous year (1,330). The trend of recent years, however, reflects an exponential increase that has set off alarm bells. Last year almost 46,000 immigrants crossed the channel; in 2021, there were 28,500; in 2020, 8,466; in 2019, 1,843; in 2018, the first year the government began counting intercepted immigrants, 299.

“We urge the House of Lords to carefully consider the new Immigration Act. That they remember that it is drafted to carry out the will of the British people in a fair and humane way, and that they give it their support, ”Braverman wrote in a piece that he signed in the newspaper The Times together with the Minister of Justice, Alex Chalk, to publish in the hours before the debate began in the Upper House.

“For our country to be truly sovereign, we must be able to decide who can enter our territory. The British people understand this without the slightest uncertainty”, stated the two ministers in a text with clear echoes of the speech that promoted Brexit: Take Back ControlLet’s take back control, which always referred first to border control.

The House of Lords will be able to do little to stop the bill, though it will delay its passage with protracted discussion of various amendments. Brian Paddick, a Liberal Democrat member of the House, has put on the table this Wednesday an amendment to the entire text —deadly motion, in British parliamentary terminology—with the aim of completely striking down the rule during the first reading by the lords. It is a mechanism little used and doomed to failure due to lack of support. The main opposition party, Labor, strongly criticizes the law, but in a vague and general way. More for its supposed ineffectiveness than for its cruelty. The center-left formation sees itself close to power, as predicted by the polls, and does not want to divert its discourse from the majority feeling against irregular immigration that, according to what it believes, exists among British citizens.

