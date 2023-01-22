Dubai (Union)
The excitement increased with strong performances, with the anticipation of the identity of the last qualifiers to the “Golden Square” from the 23rd edition of the Fazza Al-Yola Championship, and the 18th edition of the Al-Midan Program, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, after one of the most beautiful nights that lit up the “Marmoum” with the most beautiful Pictures of competition with folklore skills.
This came in the seventh episode, which witnessed Zayed Ahmed Al-Marri obtaining the third qualifying card for the “Golden Square”, after his superiority over Hamid Obaid bin Rakad Al Ali, where Zayed Ahmed Al-Marri achieved the mark 65, compared to 55 for his competitor, to join Al-Marri with Abdullah Bel-Hali. And Muhammad Ahmed Al-Ketbi in the Golden Square.
The date for settling the fourth card will be next Friday, “January 27”, in the episode that starts at nine o’clock in the evening at the Al-Midan Theater in its new location in the Heritage Village of the Dubai Camel Racing Club in Marmoum. And it is broadcast live on the Sama Dubai channels screen, and through the broadcast of Al-Oula Radio 107.4 FM, in addition to displaying the most prominent details of the episodes and results directly and interactively on the social media accounts of the Fazza Championships to revive the heritage.
compete
The start of the seventh episode came with the Al-Yola competition, in which the rhythm of the competitors was perfect with the music, and they excelled in walking, controlling the weapon, and the escape process, in which they were equal to three times each, amid interaction from the fans who come to the stadium in increasing numbers with the intensification of the competition. Khalifa bin Sabeen, who judges this competition, praised their performance, and awarded Zayed Al-Marri the 49th mark, and Hamid bin Rakad Al Ali the 50th mark. Al Ali running.
And in the shooting competition on the field stage, in an attempt to hit the targets in the fastest time, Zayed Al-Marri excelled, increasing his score by 15 marks, and raising his total points to 45 points, which made him close to winning the competition early, which made the anticipation most intense in the counting poem competition, which is judged by the poet. Muhammad al-Murr al-Abd. In this episode, the two participants recited a poem from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the 10 marks went to: Hamid bin Rakad Al Ali, which kept the challenge going.
Preserving the heritage
The poet Hamdan Al Muharrami participated as a guest for the seventh episode, who expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for the Revival of Heritage in supporting the popular heritage. Go ahead and stick to it.
While Natalie Awadisian, Director of the Department of Broadcasting, Media and Corporate Communication and Head of the Organizing Committee for the Championship at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, confirmed that efforts in this event focus on achieving the goals and mission of the center, which is centered on organizing national heritage activities that express the people of the Emirates and their environment, and work on Motivating emerging Emirati youth, who have inexhaustible energy, to participate in it, to deliver a message in which the Emirati folklore, which we are proud of, is at the forefront of the scene, and remains present in the memory of the generations that pass it on successively, following in the footsteps of our grandfathers and fathers.
