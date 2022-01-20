Dhe leaders from business, politics and administration in Germany are following the inauguration of the traffic light government with exceptional goodwill. This is shown by the current elite survey by the Allensbach pollsters on behalf of the FAZ and the magazine “Capital”. Although the majority of the 489 decision-makers would have preferred a different outcome, 76 percent say they are satisfied with the outcome of the coalition negotiations.

Heike Goebel Responsible editor for economic policy, responsible for “The Order of the Economy”.

It is noticeable that the level of satisfaction in the upper tiers of companies is even higher at 82 percent than in politics. Two thirds of the representative respondents see the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP as powerful. Accordingly, the majority trusts Olaf Scholz to become a strong Federal Chancellor and expects the new partners to work well together.

Allensbach boss Renate Köcher is surprised by the clear findings. The business leaders represented on the elite panel were actually mostly leaning towards the Union or the FDP, she told the FAZ. The CDU is therefore in a very difficult situation: “Their supporters gave the new government a very friendly welcome. They are now just looking at the traffic light and giving it a lot of advance praise.” This could be due to the fact that almost half of the managers in the coalition agreement discovered the handwriting of the FDP in particular. Just under a fifth thinks that the SPD has achieved the most, a mere 10 percent see the Greens ahead.

The Union is also unlikely to like the fact that the majority of influential leaders find most of the central traffic light projects “right” and praise them as progressive. Only a third doubts the benefits of the traffic light plans for Germany. However, the decision-makers are far less confident – regardless of their trust in Scholz’ manager – when it comes to the question of how many projects the traffic light can realize. “In general, skepticism currently prevails as to whether the traffic light coalition will achieve major progress on important core goals,” is the somewhat sobering result of the survey for the SPD, Greens and FDP. This applies above all to the stabilization of the pension system, but also to the reduction in bureaucracy, the modernization of administration and the transport infrastructure.

Only two decisions give the elites a safe chance: raising the minimum wage to 12 euros and legalizing cannabis. Only half believe that the phase-out of coal can take place as early as 2030. Only a quarter consider the goal of producing 80 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 to be realistic. Nevertheless, the majority of the panel wishes and expects that the traffic light will significantly advance climate protection. But there are no illusions about the downside: Three quarters fear considerable burdens for citizens and the economy. 64 percent expect problems with the energy supply when the last three German nuclear reactors are shut down at the end of the year. However, only one in four hopes for a political rethink and an extension of the running times.