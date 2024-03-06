Federal and state governments are arguing over the issue of migration, US presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, and women still earn less than men. The FAZ early thinker.

Stephan Weil (SPD), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, at the press conference after the federal-state summit in the Federal Chancellery in May 2023. The meeting was about the distribution of the costs of accepting refugees. Image: dpa

1. Donald Trump continues his triumph on Super Tuesday

2. What happens after Super Tuesday

3. What has been implemented so far in migration policy?

4. Suspected left-wing extremists shut down the Tesla factory

5. Why women still earn less than men

6. Äppler for everyone at the European Championships

7. Bayern avert Champions League exit



Donald Trump in Palm Beach (Florida) on Super Tuesday.

:



Image: AFP



1. Donald Trump continues his triumph on Super Tuesday

In the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, former President Donald Trump has already won the majority of the states in which voting took place. In American Samoa there was a surprising result for the Democrats.