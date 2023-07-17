Minister of Agriculture says that the impasse over the construction of the railroad can be resolved in Congress with due debate

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro, said this Sunday (16.Jul.2023) to believe in the progress of the Ferrogrão project, the railroad that will connect Sinop, in the north of Mato Grosso (MT), to Itaituba, in Pará (PA). For Fávaro, the impasse involving the construction of the railroad can be resolved in Congress with due debate.

The project is stopped by a decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), based on an ADI (direct action of unconstitutionality) filed by Psol. The party questions the route of the railroad, determined in a 2016 provisional measure by the government of Michel Temer (MDB), which changed the boundaries of the Jamanxim National Park, as part of the railroad will cross the park.

On May 31, Minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to send the discussion on the construction of the railroad to judicial conciliation. The matter must be evaluated by the STF’s Center for Alternative Dispute Resolutions. In the decision, the minister maintained the suspension of the law, originating from the 2016 MP, which changed the limits of the Jamanxim park to allow the construction of the railroad.

“The design may have a technical error in licensing [ambiental] the way in which the change of the conservation unit was made by provisional measure. Does this have to be done by Congress? So, that’s good, fix that, put it to vote in Congress. It’s simple. Problems are detected and we overcome them. Of course it’s possible, it’s doable”, declared Fávaro in an interview with the program Free Channel from the Band.

With a length of 933 km, the railroad project intends to solve problems of transporting agricultural production from Mato Grosso to the north of the country. The expected investment is R$ 21.5 billion. Of the 933.2 km of the railway, 53 km cross the national park.

government and agro

In the interview, the minister stated that the relationship between agribusiness and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) isbetter and better”. Fávaro stated that the government acts to open markets and grant incentives to producers. According to him, the sector follows in a “good pace of growth”.

“I’m sure that next year Agrishow will be opened by President Lula and he will be applauded by most producers.“, he said. “Why would anyone boo a president who is fulfilling his role with agribusiness, is encouraging, is taking great care so that it continues to grow, helping to open up the market? Why would he be booed?” asked.

In April, Fávaro stopped going to agrishowthe largest agribusiness fair in Latin America, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), after confirming the presence of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the time, he declared that he felt “uninvited”. Lula also did not attend.