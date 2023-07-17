Mazda is planning to introduce its first electric car in 2027. This was announced on Monday, July 17, by the agency Kyodo referring to the company’s CEO Masahiro Moro.

“He [Масахиро Моро] pledged to step up its efforts to electrify China, the world’s largest automotive market, betting that the transition to electric vehicles in the country will occur at a rapid pace.

According to the agency, Mazda intends to smoothly increase the production of electric vehicles from 2028. In addition, the company plans to start developing control systems for electric vehicles in cooperation with Toyota.

Earlier, on July 11, the Russian company Motorinvest announced the start of production of the Evolute i-Jet electric car at a plant in the Lipetsk region in August.

According to Andrey Reznikov, managing partner of Motorinvest, in addition to the Evolute i-Jet electric crossover, another model of the brand will enter the Russian market in the third quarter of this year – the seven-seater i-Van minivan.