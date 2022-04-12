On April 11, the former soccer player Freddy Rincón suffered a serious car accident. According to the doctors report, His state of health is quite complicated and he is under constant surveillance at the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali.

Due to the serious situation, his colleagues, former athletes, followers and other celebrities have sent messages of support and hope that Corner get better and recover as he did from the first accident he had in 2013.

One of his closest friends, his former teammate from the Colombian National Team, Faustino Asprilla, who has shared important moments of his life by his side and who is very sad about the accident he had. This is how he remembered it on the program ‘Equipo F’ of ‘ESPN’

“Oh sad, very confused because Freddy always spends a lot of time, especially at Christmas and on birthdays. It never failed me,” Asprilla commented on the show.

Also remembered how they were always together on those special dateswith a look of sadness on his face.

“I have videos of Freddy on December 24 or 31 at my house. Many times I invited him, other times he appeared. He is very hard because Fredy is a brother to me, he is an unconditional friend, “he added.

And finally, he commented that he had to live through the recovery from his first accident, in which he had serious injuries, but he recovered perfectly.

“I had to experience the accident that he had before in Buga, I went and visited him and he came out of it unharmed. Hoping and praying that he gets out of this too, it’s going to be very difficult, but you have to put faith in it”, concluded the interview for the mentioned program.

