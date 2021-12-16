In a lease issued by the White House team tasked with dealing with the epidemic, Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that current vaccines “do not need to be modified” to combat the mutator that first appeared in South Africa and Botswana.

This statement comes after the American companies that produced anti-Corona vaccines, “Pfizer”, “Moderna” and “Johnson & Johnson”, announced that they are developing new vaccines that specifically target “Omicron”, in the event that the current vaccines against the new mutant are ineffective.

The head of “Moderna” had previously stated that the current vaccines may not be effective against the mutant “Omicron”, and that developing a new vaccine would take months, while the president of “Pfizer” said that “experiments must be carried out to test the effectiveness of the current vaccine.” with the mutator.

And “Pfizer” had previously created two new versions of its vaccine, to counter the “delta” and “beta” mutants, but they were not used.

Fauci said the two-dose vaccination was “threatened” by the omicron mutant, but it still provided significant protection against severe symptoms.

According to the data that Fauci relied on, the protection provided by the two-dose vaccine from infection fell to 33 percent, compared to 80 percent before the emergence of “Omicron”.

However, two doses are still 70 percent effective in preventing patients with OMICRON from being hospitalized in South Africa, according to Fauci.

The well-known scientist also said, quoting data from the Health Security Agency in the United Kingdom, that the booster dose increases protection against disease accompanied by serious symptoms to 75 percent, addressing the Americans and the world with a message that he said was clear: “If you are not vaccinated, get a vaccine, and if you are vaccinated in a way Full Get a booster.”

As the White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zents said, unvaccinated people are 8 times more likely to end up in the hospital, and 14 times more likely to die than fully vaccinated people.

This comes at a time when warnings have increased inside the United States of the spread of the mutated “Omicron”, especially that the United States has crossed the threshold of 800,000 deaths from the Corona virus so far.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walinsky said that 36 states have detected “Omicron” so far, and that 3 percent of infections with the Corona virus nationwide are caused by the new mutation.

But the American official explained that the speed of infection with “Omicron” is higher in some states such as New York and New Jersey, where the rate of infection with the new mutant represents 13%, adding that the data indicate that “Omicron” is more capable of spreading than “Delta”.

Walinsky said, “A large proportion of infections with the new mutation were detected among residents of nursing homes who received the full vaccination. But the infection rate among those who received booster doses is ten times lower.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the Corona virus, while 27 percent have received booster doses.

And health officials in the United States expect that “Omicron” infection will witness a peak at the beginning of the year, after the Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.