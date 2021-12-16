As the longest-serving MP, Petra Pau wants to chair the Interior Committee “completely non-partisan” until a chair has been elected. The fact that the AfD candidate failed is acceptable to the Vice-President of Parliament.

NAfter the defeat of the AfD candidate for the chairmanship of the Interior Committee in the Bundestag, the Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (left) rejected complaints. “Other committees were also elected,” she told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany (RND). “The results are to be accepted.” AfD candidate Martin Hess had lost significantly in the vote on Wednesday, whereupon his parliamentary group accused the other parties of discrimination.

Temporarily, Pau is to lead the committee as the longest serving member until another chairman or a deputy has been elected. “I will now, as long as it is necessary, carry out this office completely non-partisan,” Pau told the RND.

According to his own statements, Pau has been a member of the Interior Committee since 1998. “I would never have dared to dream that I would ever become the age president and be given the chair of the committee,” the 58-year-old told the RND.

Each parliamentary group in the Bundestag is entitled to chair posts in the parliamentary committees according to a certain key. In the newly elected Bundestag, the AfD has been granted the right to chair the committees for home affairs, health and development aid. The candidates must be confirmed for the chair in a secret ballot. However, there is no legal entitlement to the election.

In addition to Hess, the other two AfD candidates for the chairmanship of the committees for health and development aid also failed in the election on Wednesday. AfD parliamentary group leader Timo Chrupala accused the other groups of a “systematic policy of exclusion”.