Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate hearing. © Greg Nash / Pool The Hill / AP / dpa

For many Corona skeptics, US immunologist Anthony Fauci has become an enemy. After a heated debate in the US Congress, his collar broke – his microphone was still on.

Washington – In a heated exchange of blows with Republican MPs at a hearing in the US Congress, the President’s Covid advisor Anthony Fauci broke the collar.

The immunologist – whose microphone was still on after being questioned by Senator Roger Marshall – said of him: “What an idiot, Jesus Christ”. The word “Moron” used can also be translated as idiot, idiot or idiot.

Fauci as the enemy of vaccination opponents

The reason was the openly hostile questioning by Marshall, who wanted to know from the 81-year-old Fauci, as the “best-paid government employee”, whether he would disclose his finances and investments. Fauci replied that he had been doing this for more than 30 years: “You are so misinformed. It is extraordinary.”

Conservative MPs had repeatedly attacked Fauci in recent months. He is respected in much of US society. For many Corona skeptics, vaccination and mask opponents from the right wing, on the other hand, he has become an enemy.

Clear words for Rand Paul

In addition to the discussion with Senator Marshall, Fauci also found clear words for Senator Rand Paul, who is one of the expert’s greatest critics. Fauci linked the Kentucky MP’s attacks to the arrest of a man who wanted to drive from California to Washington armed with a rifle and testified that he wanted to kill Fauci.

The doctor told the congressional committee, “What if he (Rand Paul) comes out and accuses me of doing things that are totally untrue is that it suddenly gets the crazy people out there and my life is threatened, my family and my children are harassed with obscene phones – because people spread lies about me. ”dpa