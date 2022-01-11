One of the most popular battle royale games today is Call of Duty: Warzone. Since his arrival, he has only grown thanks to fans who prefer his more realistic tone than the competition. In addition, its developers have not stopped giving you content so it is always a good idea to jump back to your battlefields.

Like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone has started bringing in some guest characters for the players to use. We already had some from the world of cinema, like Rambo Y Frank from Donnie darko, to a representative from the comics with Judge Dredd, and now it’s the turn of an anime character.

Attack on Titan will have a collaboration with Call of Duty

As part of the first major update of Call of Duty: Warzone Y Vanguard By 2022, players will be able to enjoy a collaboration with Attack on Titan. This renowned manga and anime series comes to the battle royale as a way to celebrate the arrival of its last season, which is already throwing servers away.

This collaboration will be available from January 20 and in it we will see the operator Daniel take yatsu wear the uniform of the Survey corps from Attack on Titan. This will arrive in the form of a store bundle that includes 10 items with various references that anime fans will surely recognize.

The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle includes three weapons projects including the Titan Piercer, the perfect sword for slicing titans. In addition to a sticker called ‘one hot potato‘, the emblem of the Survey corps and a finishing move that reminds us of the graceful movements of the great Levi Ackerman. Now you can use them to kill your rivals in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Along with this collaboration, the new January update for Call of Duty: Warzone will come with a new operator, a new weapon and additional content for Zombies. Not to mention, it will include various fixes for some bugs in the title and will be available from January 11. Will all of this be enough for you to get your squad back together?

For more video game content, we recommend:

[Fuente]