“JB on ATVs” It is one of the favorite comedy programs of viewers due to the occurrences of each of the actors that make up the funny cast. However, little by little, some faces that were key players in the success of the entertainment format ceased to appear, such as Fátima Segovia and Joao Castillo, who surprised more than one with their sudden departure from this space.

Just like them, other comedians also stepped aside throughout each season of the Jorge Benavides program and here we tell you the reasons.

Fatima Segovia

One of the most beloved figures of “JB en ATV” was Fátima Segovia, known as the ‘Chuecona’, who worried all her followers by stopping appearing on the program since January 2022. After her abrupt departure, the actress He spoke on social networks and explained that he had requested leave for health reasons, had a calf infection and needed to undergo surgery.

“I’m not going to be on the show, but not for anything bad. There are many speculations It’s a health issue because I don’t feel 100 percent. It’s because of a problem with my leg, I’m going to isolate myself for a while about a few months, ”he detailed in a video.

“For that reason, you will no longer see me on television until further notice. I am going to have an operation in February and I am preparing for it,” she added.

What did Jorge Benavides say about the departure of Fátima Segovia?

the comedian Jorge Benavidez spoke with El Popular about the absence of Fatima Segovia in “JB on ATV.” The comic actor clarified that the model had requested special permission, but this would have already served its term. “He asked us for a six-month permit, seeing the circumstances, I think he will not return. Nothing is said yet, it’s up to her if she wants to return to the show, ”he pointed out.

Fátima Segovia worked for years with Jorge Benavides and it is still unknown if she will return to the cast of “JB en ATV”. Photo: composition/ Instagram/ Fátima Segovia/ ATV

claudia serpa

Claudia Serpa, sister of Gabriela, who currently works in “JB en ATV”, was also part of the cast of Jorge Benavides when he was in Latina. However, at the beginning of 2020, the actress decided to withdraw from the program to grow professionally.

“Soon they will see me on another channel (…). One goes to another place where they give you more space to expand as an artist. Ernesto Pimentel is a capo and I would love to work with him,” the comedic actress told the press.

Claudia Serpa left Jorge Benavides and went to Chola Chabuca’s side. Photo: Instagram

Clara Seminary

A complaint for sexual harassment left out Clara Seminary from “JB’s wasap”. In May 2019, the comedic actress accused her partner from the “Yuca” program of improper touching within the humorous space. As she explained, she was not supported by Jorge Benavides or his other castmates.

After that, Enrique Espejo responded with a defamation lawsuit, assuring that he was accused without evidence, and regretted that his work was affected by that incident, since he had to leave the program for a while.

Clara Seminara denounced ‘Yuca’ for harassment. Photo: ATV capture

Enrique ‘Yuca’ Mirror

As mentioned above, ‘Yuca’ left Jorge Benavides’ program as a result of the sexual harassment complaint filed by Clara Seminara when they both worked together in the comedy space.

“God gave me that gift to be able to reach my audience. I felt content and happy, but now I feel sad because I don’t know how far it will go. I feel quite mortified because I am going through difficult times, like everyone else due to the pandemic, that is, I am never going to work, ”he said at the time.

However, on Saturday, July 23, ‘Yuca’ joined the cast again, but this time in “JB en ATV”.

Joao Castillo

Recently, Joao Castillo He shocked all viewers with his abrupt departure from “JB on ATV.” This coincided with the return of Enrique ‘Yuca’ Espejo to the humorous space, which led to rumors of a possible dismissal and that the comedian would have returned to the program as his replacement.

However, on July 30, the humorist appeared in said space, restoring hope to all his followers. However, so far, it is not known what his future will be in the program.

Joao Castillo was seen on “JB en ATV” on July 30. Photo: LR Composite/ATV Capture/Broadcast

Joao Castillo published a peculiar message after being absent from the show

Through their social networks, Joao Castillo surprised his followers by posting a curious message about dedicating time to oneself, after having been absent in more than one edition in “JB on ATVs”. “Your peace is more important than driving yourself crazy trying to understand why something happened the way it did. Drop that and rest,” the comedic actor wrote.