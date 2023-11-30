Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, received today in Dubai a number of female guests from the UAE participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change “COP28”. » Which is held in Expo City Dubai.

Her Highness received Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna of Alexandria, wife of His Majesty the King of Malaysia, Her Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, sister of His Majesty the King of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mrs. Azali Mbari, wife of the President of the Comoros, Mrs. Zinash Tayachew, wife of the President of the Republic of Ethiopia, and Mrs. Monica Hengos, wife of the President of the Republic of Namibia. Mrs. Seema Wazed Karima, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, cordial conversations were exchanged about the friendly and cooperative relations between the UAE and sisterly and friendly countries, especially with regard to social and humanitarian activities and initiatives, and what is related to childhood and enhancing the role of women in developing their societies. The meeting also touched on the objectives of the Conference of the Parties, which begins today and continues until the 12th of next December, its importance, and the aspiration for the cooperation of all countries of the world and concerned parties to achieve tangible, ambitious and comprehensive results and outcomes to address the challenge of climate change.

Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna of Alexandria awarded Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak the First Class Ruling Family Medal for the Malaysian state of Pahang, in appreciation of Her Highness’s role in strengthening relations between the two countries in social affairs and humanitarian works and her initiatives aimed at developing and strengthening the role of women in societies.

Her Majesty Queen Aziza Amina Maimouna of Alexandria also awarded the wife of His Highness the Head of State, Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruling Family Medal of the Malaysian state of Pahang, in recognition and appreciation of her role in the social, intellectual and cultural field and contribution to supporting initiatives concerned with the development of societies. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak held a luncheon in honor of the female guests participating in the climate conference, which was attended by a number of sheikhs and delegations accompanying the country’s female guests.