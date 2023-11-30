Expected on European roads between 2025 and 2026, Kia EV3 will enter the most important market thanks to an estimated length of between 410 and 430 cm. The design follows the stylistic course called “Opposites United”, with the light points joined by LED bands both front and rear. The data on power and autonomy are not yet known, but it is possible to hypothesize at least 200 HP in the first case and around 400-500 km of travel. The estimated price could start between 35 thousand and 40 thousand euros

#Kia #EV3 #concept #images #compact #electric #crossover #Video #Gazzetta.it