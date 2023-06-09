Father’s Day in Mexico is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, that is, this year the day to celebrate dad will be June 18. The date changes from year to year, unlike Mother’s Day, which is always celebrated on May 10.

The date change does not have a certain explanation. The history of Father’s Day dates back to 1910, when an American woman named Sonora Smart Dodd proposed the idea of ​​establishing a special day to honor fathers, inspired by Mother’s Day, which was already celebrated in the country. .

Dodd’s idea was well received, and the first official Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington, in honor of William Jackson Smart, who had a June 19 birthday. Since then, the idea gradually spread nationally in the United States.

Father’s Day grew in popularity, and finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon officially declared the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Why every third Sunday in June?

As mentioned above, it is not known why it was decided that every third Sunday in June, but it may be that since it is a celebration for the father and in the decade in which the holiday was established, the father was the provider of the home and the Sunday was a day when most had a day off from their jobs.

However, other countries do have a fixed date for Father’s Day. Countries like Bolivia and Honduras celebrate the day of San José on March 19, while in Brazil it is celebrated on the second Sunday of August. Likewise, in Guatemala Father’s Day is on June 17, in Nicaragua on June 23.