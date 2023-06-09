Remant 2 he showed himself during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The new trailer showed a roundup of situations and settings taken from some game sequences of the new third-person co-op shooter by Gunfire Games.

Remant 2 will come up Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 And pc the next July 25, 2023. Sequel to Remnant: From the Ashesthe game will give users the opportunity to play alone or in the company of a friend, facing the new bosses and the scary creatures that infest the game world as the last survivors of mankind.

The Dungeons of Remant 2 are dynamically generated, giving the game almost infinite replay value. Various stories will intertwine in totally different worlds, encouraging players to explore and customize their experience as much as possible thanks to their own play style.