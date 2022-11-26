The father of the main suspect in the case of violence in Mallorca, sentenced to seven years in prison, is offering a very remarkable reward. He gives away his snack cart worth at least 15,000 euros in exchange for video footage of the true situation. ,,Sanil is innocent,” says the Hilversummer against this news site.

His 20-year-old son was convicted a week ago as the only one of nine suspects for kicking 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman to death during a night full of violence in Mallorca in July last year. The Public Prosecutor had demanded ten years in prison. The judge only considered it proven with Sanil B. that he kicked Carlo in the head. A DNA trace of the victim was found on his shoe. There was not enough evidence of involvement with the other two main suspects, Mees T. and Hein B..

The court in Lelystad also convicted Sanil for several counts of attempted manslaughter. According to the judge, he behaved unprecedentedly violently on the boulevard in El Arenal and kicked people in the head three times who were already lying on the ground.

The worst

Sanil’s father calls his son’s sentencing ‘the worst thing you can experience as a parent’ and refuses to accept it. “Sanil is unjustly imprisoned. I thought: I have to do something to get the truth out on the table. Then of course you quickly think of a reward. Since the judiciary already awarded 15,000 euros last year for the golden tip, which has not been forthcoming so far, I decided to increase that reward,” says Youness looking back. See also With billions in debt to creditors, FTX founder and family own $121 million worth of homes in the Bahamas

“Looking at everything of value that I own, I ended up with my snack cart. It is worth at least 15,000 euros, but the demand for those carts is increasing due to the energy crisis. With a cart like this you have fewer fixed costs than with a snack bar,” continues the entrepreneur. With his reward , of which The Gooi and Eemlander first to report, he hopes for information or new video images about the true circumstances of the drama in Mallorca. “There must be something, because it’s full of surveillance cameras.”

Carlo Heuvelman from Waddinxveen died in July 2021 from the consequences of brain injury, four days after an assault on the boulevard in El Arenal. © Video still



Not discussed yet

The father also wants to keep the case ‘warm’ by offering a reward. He didn’t talk to his son about it yet. ,,I deliberately did not do that in advance because Sanil would then say ‘never mind’ so as not to hurt me even more. After all, without a snack cart I no longer have a job, but I will do anything to prove that he is innocent.”

The Hilversummer is curious how his son reacts to the reward. ,,I’m going to visit him again on Monday.” The twenty-something is in prison in Alphen aan den Rijn. His father visited him for the first time a week ago. “He is in a department for newcomers, is allowed to air for an hour a day and is given twice the time for recreation. He is doing reasonably well given the circumstances. Sanil will eventually be transferred to another department or prison, but wherever he ends up, I will continue to visit him no matter how far away it is.” See also Link - Central America: the strong influence of the United Kingdom in Belize

Error of justice

Sanil insists he is innocent and his father believes him. They think there is a miscarriage of justice as in other high-profile trials, including the Schiedammer park murder, the Putten murder case and the Lucia de Berk case. Youness: ,,You read about it and you think that is far from my bed, but now it is happening to us. My son was convicted on the basis of 1.5 hours of tapped telephone conversations, statements from sixty witnesses and a DNA trace on a shoe that also contained other DNA traces. The fact that none of the boys say anything about the true circumstances is because they don’t know.”



Quote

You read about it and think that’s far from my bed but now it’s happening to us Youness, Father of Sanil B.

Sanil B. filed an appeal against his conviction last week, his lawyer Peter Plasman said. He also thinks that the court draws conclusions too quickly from Carlo’s DNA trace on Sanil’s shoe. ,, About the minuscule DNA trace, which can be from saliva, the court ruled that this must have ended up on the client’s shoe due to kicking. But she also assumes that Carlo’s group was nose to nose with my client’s group at the beginning. Then with some shouting and cursing, a piece of DNA, for example saliva, can jump from one person to the next,” he told this news site.

In addition, in its assessment of an ‘already questionable witness statement’, the court stated that the kicking boy may have been wearing a black shirt that he was wearing one. ‘That is too certain,’ says Plasman. He and his client are ‘hopefully’ that the court will reach a different verdict than the court. Sanil’s father as well. “The first thing my son said last week when he saw me was: I’ve been punished for something I didn’t do and they know it.”

