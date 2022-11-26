Sword Art Online between light novels, anime, films and manga it is one of the known Japanese works and over the years it has conquered a large number of fans, still loyal to Kirito and the rest of the cast of the series. The same goes for cosplayers, who don’t miss the opportunity to step into the shoes of the characters created by Reki Kawahara. It also reminds us of it doll.with.a.gun with his cosplay of Asuna Yuuki Alfheim version.

Throughout the story of Sword Art Online we see the protagonists grappling with various simulated digital worlds, changing their virtual avatar from time to time depending on the online game. One of the best known versions of Asuna is that of Queen Titania, an identity that her girlfriend despite her is forced to assume when she is imprisoned in Alfheim Online, waiting to be rescued by Kirito.

The cosplay made by doll.with.a.gun is inspired by this fairy queen version of Asuna, with a truly enchanting and successful representation. The costume has been recreated to perfection, from the wig and elf ears to the iconic white dress adorned with a big red bow on the chest. The location chosen for the shots is spot on and gives that touch of magic to everything, which certainly doesn’t hurt.

We also suggest other anime and manga themed cosplay recently published on our pages, such as Daki’s from Demon Slayer signed by grayoranges and Makima’s cosplay from Chainsaw Man as a nurse made by Shirosaki. Changing gender instead we suggest you also take a look at the cosplay by Azzurra from Pokémon Sword and Shield by Ako_cos and the cosplay by Cammy from Street Fighter by missbrisolo.

What do you think of the cosplay of Asuna in Titania version of doll.with.a.gun? Let us know in the comments below.