Russians bombed two villages in the region of Kherson, Ukraine, this Sunday (13). | Photo: Ihor Klymenko/T4P Twitter

Six people were killed in Russian attacks on Sunday (13) in the southern region of Kherson, Ukraine. Among them, a 23-day-old baby and a 12-year-old child from the same family, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Children lived in the village of Shyroka Balka. The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, but she couldn’t resist. In addition to the children, the parents were also killed in the attacks, according to the minister.

In Stanislav, another village in the area, two people were killed and one injured. According to Klymenko, the village was bombed 12 times by the Russians.

The two villages were occupied by Russia in September last year, but had control retaken by Ukraine months later.

The region is the target of constant bombings and has been the focus of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, with the intensification of military activities in the region.

According to Ukrainian authorities, 500 children have been killed and around 1,100 injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion and attacks in the country.