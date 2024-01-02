After having achieved some success among critics and the public, Fate Samurai/Remnant is preparing to begin its path of post-launch additional content, with Koei Tecmo which today published a teaser trailer of the DLC Vol.1“Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship”, and the release month, set at February 2024.
DLC 2 and 3 will be available during 2024 and are included in the Season Pass, sold for 39.99 euros, together with Mounting sets usable by Miyamoto Iori which include scabbards, a guard, a handle wrapping and a handle decoration as a bonus. Overall, the additional content will introduce new story scenarios, new Servants, abilities, areas, enemies and much more.
Fate/Samurai Remnant has been available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) since September last year. It is an action JRPG created by Type-Moon which presents itself as a sort of spin-off of the Fate series, here is our review.
Set in the Keian era of the Edo period, the game puts us in the shoes of the young Miyamoto Iori who, despite himself, finds himself involved in the Holy Grail War represented by the “Waxing Moon Ritual”. The latter is a ritual where seven pairs of Masters and Servants, or the spirits of historical figures such as Joan of Arc, Miyamoto Musashi and Takao Dayu, battle to obtain the Waxing Moon, capable of granting any wish.
#Fate #SamuraiRemnant #trailer #reveals #release #month #DLC
Leave a Reply