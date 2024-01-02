After having achieved some success among critics and the public, Fate Samurai/Remnant is preparing to begin its path of post-launch additional content, with Koei Tecmo which today published a teaser trailer of the DLC Vol.1“Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship”, and the release month, set at February 2024.

DLC 2 and 3 will be available during 2024 and are included in the Season Pass, sold for 39.99 euros, together with Mounting sets usable by Miyamoto Iori which include scabbards, a guard, a handle wrapping and a handle decoration as a bonus. Overall, the additional content will introduce new story scenarios, new Servants, abilities, areas, enemies and much more.