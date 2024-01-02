Alan Ritchsonwhich we loved in his performance of Jack Reacher in the Prime Video TV series, recently stated that it would be interested in playing the bat man in the DC universe of James Gunn in an interview given to Fortress of Solitude.

Although the character of Reacher has been defined as a “Batman without cape” by Kevin Smith, the closest analogy would be DC's Punisher, which certainly inspired Lee Child in the writing of Killing Floorwhich is the first novel featuring Jack Reacher, published in 1997.

The second season of Reacher, which follows Bad Luck and Trouble (i.e. the eleventh novel), makes its protagonist even more similar to a Frank Castle without super antagonists, showing his fragility in everyday life and in creating a routine. Very different situation from that of Bruce Wayneas well as Alan Ritchson points out:

How could I avoid playing Batman? I would love to play him, and the definition of Reacher as “Batman without the cape” is accurate. Although Batman has his cave, beautiful actresses and a spotlight that calls him when he is needed, and Reacher only has a toothbrush.

In light of the fact that no actor has yet been chosen to play Batman in The Brave and the Boldwhich will be directed by the same director as The Flash (Andy Muschietti), fans have been eyeing Alan Ritchson for this role by now, and they might actually be right.