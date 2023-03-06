Elota. A motorcyclisthe lost his life, when he was hit by a motor vehicle whose driver chose to flee, this Sunday night.

According to an information card, this accident was recorded by the authorities at 7:50 p.m., in the La Cruz-El Saladito highwayin it municipality of elota. The deceased was identified as Felipe F., a neighbor of El Saladito.

According to the information provided, Felipe N., whose age was not provided, was traveling in a italika motorcycleblue color, 2020 model, without plate.

It is detailed that the motorcyclist was strongly impacted by another vehicle due to range (from behind), and Felipe was left lying on the pavement, lifeless, at the crash site.

The person responsible for hitting him fled.

They went to the site Elota Fire Paramedicswho reviewed the affected person, but could only confirm his death.

Fatality reaches motorcyclist in Elota; You are hit by another vehicle whose driver hit the run