“It was very tough. I was a young woman, southern and Berlusconi, and therefore the prejudices were wasted. On TV, with these precedents, at the beginning I found a wall: many thought that if they had only talked to me they would somehow take sides politically”. Nunzia De Girolamo told herself in a long interview with Messaggero, starting with her experience in politics up to her arrival on TV: “The turning point came with Ballando (with the Stars, the RaiUno program in which she participated as a competitor). There I showed myself for who I am: a normal person”.

But he has no doubts about one thing: “It’s easier to be on TV. Politics is much worse than the small screen“. The presenter of Ciao Maschio, on RaiUno, also talks about her private life and her relationship with her husband, Francesco Boccia: “At the beginning of our story he was a free man, very attached to the libertine model embodied by Franco Califano, his myth and his dearest friend. I was insecure and saw danger everywhere, not today. In the first place for both is the family. However at the beginning of our story he was distracted, that’s for sure“.

De Girolamo answers one of the questions that she asks her guests of Ciao Maschio, or her erotic dream: “Doing it in public, on a beach or on the street, without worrying about prying eyes” and then, on any attractions for a woman, adds: “I’m very straight but anything can happen, who knows? I have advances from men but also from many women. Today I received a letter from a lesbian girl in which it was written that I am her ideal woman of her. And I also have many foot fetishists who would do anything for me, even if I have a size 42 that is not exactly Cinderella”. Doesn’t he shy away from the question of earnings, better TV or Parliament? “I don’t know, honestly. I know how to save but I have a bad relationship with money, banks, account statements. So far I haven’t earned on TV, like when I was a parliamentarian ”.